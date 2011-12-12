(Repeats to attach to alerts)

LONDON Dec 12 The UK financial regulator's report into the causes and consequences of the near collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland is "fair and balanced", corporate governance experts tasked with reviewing the report said.

Former banker David Walker and lawyer Bill Knight also agreed that Britain's regulator should have formal power to block future banking takeovers, given the threat that a risky deal could pose to financial stability.

Walker and Knight said the report by the FSA, released earlier on Monday, meets the criteria laid out by Britain's Treasury Select Committee for a fair and balanced summary of the evidence it received. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman)