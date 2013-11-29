LONDON Nov 29 Britain's financial watchdog said
it will appoint an independent professional to look at the
business lending practices of Royal Bank of Scotland
following two damning reports alleging it sought to profit from
troubled customers.
The Financial Conduct Authority also said it is writing to
all other relevant banks "seeking confirmation that they are
satisfied they do not engage in any of the poor practices
alleged in the reports."
RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the government, has been
accused by government adviser Lawrence Tomlinson of pushing
struggling small firms into its "turnaround" unit, so it could
charge higher fees and interest, and take control of their
assets.