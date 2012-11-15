* Five ETNs in ags, energy, base, precious metals, commods basket * First Rogers funds in the U.S., similar products listed in Europe NEW YORK, Nov 15 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it is launching five commodities exchange-traded products to track the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI) Enhanced Indices, marking their first foray in the United States. The five exchange-traded notes (ETNs) track commodities in the following sectors: agriculture, energy, industrial metals, precious metals, and a commodities basket linked to the performance of the underlying indices, which were developed by RBS and well-known commodities investor Jim Rogers in 2007. The notes are being listed on the New York Stock Exchange Arca trading platform which hosts most U.S. exchange-traded products. On Tuesday, Rogers told Reuters that he sees the NYSE Liffe market for robusta coffee futures nearly doubling in size as demand grows, with Asian consumers quaffing more of the traditionally Western drink. The notes are the first in the United States to track the RICI Enhanced Indices, a RBS spokesman said. Around two dozens similar Rogers funds are trading at major stock exchanges throughout Europe, Reuters data shows. The ETNs provide exposure to futures contracts with varying maturities, and seek to maximize returns when there are significant price differences between near-dated and future-dated commodity contracts, the U.K. bank said in a statement. Unlike exchange-traded funds ETFs which are backed by physical commodities, ETNs are unsecured and unsubordinated obligations and are fully guaranteed by the good faith of the issuer. Fund Name Ticker Symbols RBS Rogers Enhanced Commodity ETN RBS Rogers Agriculture ETN RBS Rogers Enhanced Energy ETN RBS Rogers Enhanced Industrial Metals ETN RBS Rogers Enhanced Precious Metals ETN