Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
LONDON, June 5 Britain may accelerate plans to start selling shares in Royal Bank of Scotland to avoid a sale clashing with the full privatisation of Lloyds Banking Group in March next year, banking and political sources said.
Government officials are examining the possibility of a first sale of RBS shares in September, the sources said, and bankers say a sale of shares worth between 3 billion and 5 billion pounds ($7.7 billion) is a viable option.
RBS was rescued by the government during the 2007-9 financial crisis at a cost of 45.2 billion pounds to taxpayers, leaving Britain with an 80 percent stake. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.
MADRID, April 4 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa has started the process of selling the 41 percent stake it still owns in U.S. utility assets operator Atlantica Yield, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.