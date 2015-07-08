BRIEF-Sompo Holdings subsidiary completes acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings
* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)
LONDON, July 8 Britain plans to sell at least three-quarters of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland over the next five years, raising 25 billion pounds ($38 billion), the body that manages the government's stake in the bank said on Wednesday.
UK Financial Investments (UKFI) Chairman James Leigh-Pemberton said in a letter to British Finance Minister George Osborne that it would also be possible to raise at least 2 billion pounds ($3 billion) from the sale of RBS shares in the 2015/16 fiscal year.
"I believe that realising a total of at least 25 billion from the sale of RBS shares -- representing over three-quarters of the government's stake in RBS at the current market price -- is feasible in the period to May 2020, while delivering value for money for the taxpayer, provided market conditions are supportive," Leigh-Pemberton said.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)
* The Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid