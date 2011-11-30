BRUSSELS Nov 30 The European Commission has cleared Spain's Santander to buy over 300 bank branches of Royal Bank of Scotland in the United Kingdom.

RBS, 83-percent owned by the UK government, annnounced on August 4 that it had agreed to sell 318 branches and associated assets and liabilities to Santander for a premium of 350 million pounds ($546 million) to net assets.

The sale comprises 311 RBS branches in England and Wales and seven NatWest branches in Scotland.

The EU's competition watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday that the transaction would not harm competition.

"The analysis confirmed that Santander presently has a relatively limited share of the UK commercial banking market, and the overlaps in these areas resulting from the acquisition are low," the Commission said in a statement published on Wednesday.

The Commission also said its decision would not affect RBS's obligations under the state aid procedure. ($1 = 0.641 British Pounds) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)