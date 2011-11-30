BRUSSELS Nov 30 The European Commission
has cleared Spain's Santander to buy over 300 bank
branches of Royal Bank of Scotland in the United
Kingdom.
RBS, 83-percent owned by the UK government, annnounced on
August 4 that it had agreed to sell 318 branches and associated
assets and liabilities to Santander for a premium of 350 million
pounds ($546 million) to net assets.
The sale comprises 311 RBS branches in England and Wales and
seven NatWest branches in Scotland.
The EU's competition watchdog said in a statement on
Wednesday that the transaction would not harm competition.
"The analysis confirmed that Santander presently has a
relatively limited share of the UK commercial banking market,
and the overlaps in these areas resulting from the acquisition
are low," the Commission said in a statement published on
Wednesday.
The Commission also said its decision would not affect RBS's
obligations under the state aid procedure.
($1 = 0.641 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)