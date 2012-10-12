UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 12 The British government said on Friday the collapse of a Santander deal to buy 316 UK branches of state-backed bank RBS was a matter for the companies, adding that it remained committed to promoting competition in the banking sector.
"This is a commercial matter for RBS and Santander," a Treasury spokesman said.
Spain's Santander agreed to buy the branches in August 2010 but completion of the deal had been delayed as the two banks struggled with technology and separation issues.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts