By Steve Slater
LONDON Feb 27 Royal Bank of Scotland
said if Scots vote for independence it would probaly
"significantly" hit its credit ratings. A cut in credit ratings
typically increases a company's funding costs.
"A vote in favour of Scottish independence would be likely
to significantly impact the group's credit ratings and could
also impact the fiscal, monetary, legal and regulatory landscape
to which the group is subject," RBS said in the risk section of
its annual results.
Scotland will vote on independence from the UK in September.
RBS CEO Ross McEwan earlier on Thursday said the bank had to
makes plans around what the implications of a "yes" vote could
be, but added: "This is a huge issue for Scotland and we are
neutral and won't do anything to raise the temperature of that
vote."
(Reporting by Steve Slater. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)