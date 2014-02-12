LONDON Feb 12 Royal Bank of Scotland
will adapt its business in the event of Scots voting for
independence from the rest of the United Kingdom, its Chief
Executive Ross McEwan said on Wednesday.
However, McEwan played down comments from UK Business
Minister Vince Cable suggesting it was inevitable the bank would
relocate its headquarters from Edinburgh to London in the event
of a 'yes' vote'.
"It's really important that the Scottish people get the
opportunity to vote, and then if I need to adapt my business to
serve England, Scotland, Wales and both the Republic of Ireland
and Northern Ireland, then I will. Mr Cable and I have not
talked about moving our head office," McEwan said in a Q&A on
the website of the Guardian newspaper.