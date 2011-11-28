WASHINGTON Nov 28 A unit of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) (RBS.N) will pay $52 million to resolve allegations related to certain subprime securities, the attorney general in Massachusetts said on Monday.

The bank's RBS Financial Products Inc unit allegedly financed, purchased and securitized home loans that were "presumptively unfair under Massachusetts law," attorney general Martha Coakley said in a statement. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Derek Caney)