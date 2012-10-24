Oct 24 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
agreed to pay $42 million to the state of Nevada to settle an
investigation into deceptive sales practices involving subprime
mortgages.
Nevada's attorney general, Catherine Masto, said in a
statement on Wednesday that a U.S. unit of the Scottish bank
purchased loans made by the former Countrywide Financial Corp
and Option One Mortgage Corp that many borrowers could not
afford. RBS securitized the loans and sold them to investors.
Masto said her probe looked into the extent that RBS helped
the mortgage banks finance the loans and how aware it was of the
allegedly deceptive sales practices they used.
In the settlement, RBS neither admitted nor denied any
wrongdoing, Masto said.
The case is the second in two weeks in which a bank was
charged with wrongdoing for securitizing mortgages that it did
not originate. The American Civil Liberties Union on Oct. 15
sued Morgan Stanley for racial discrimination in helping
finance loans to a disproportionately high number of black
borrowers in Detroit. Morgan Stanley said it will contest the
charges.
"I remain committed to enforcing Nevada's laws against the
players - including those on Wall Street - that contributed to
and profited from reckless and deceptive mortgage lending in
Nevada," Masto said in a statement.
As part of its settlement, RBS said it will not finance,
purchase or securitize Nevada subprime loans unless it has
conducted a reasonable review of the loans and the way they were
marketed. The settlement does not release RBS or the lenders
from pending claims being made by borrowers.
"We are pleased to have resolved this matter with the Nevada
attorney general," an RBS spokesman said.
The investigation found that RBS formed joint ventures with
Countrywide, which was subsequently bought by Bank of America
Corp., and Option One, then a unit of H&R Block, during
the housing boom. RBS funded more than $100 billion of risky
loans from 2004 to 2007 and was the third-largest securitizer of
subprime mortgages and adjustable rate loans in Nevada,
according to The New York Times, which first reported on the
settlement.
Borrowers, who are expected to receive about $36 million of
the settlement, can find information about obtaining benefits atOnly borrowers whose loans were financed
or acquired by RBS are covered.
Earlier this year, the Nevada attorney general reached a
settlement with Bank of America over charges of consumer fraud.
Bank of America agreed to pay $30 million and make a commitment
of at least $750 million toward mortgage modifications and short
sales in the state.
Nevada also has sued Lender Processing Service, claiming it
engaged in widespread fraud in executing foreclosure-related
documents and improperly controlling the foreclosure process.