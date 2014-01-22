*
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON Jan 22 The author of a report into
state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland's lending to small
businesses said he found no evidence of the bank engineering
companies into default.
Andrew Large, who was commissioned by RBS last year to
conduct the review, said he hadn't found anything to back up
accusations made in a separate report by government adviser
Lawrence Tomlinson. However, he did say there was an "element of
plausibility" behind them.
Tomlinson had said that RBS, which is 82-percent owned by
the government, pushed struggling small businesses into its
Global Restructuring Group (GRG) turnaround unit, enabling it to
charge higher fees and take control of their assets.
"There's an element of plausibility in the assertions that
are in the Tomlinson report ... but that doesn't mean to say I
think those activities are actually happening. I didn't have any
evidence of them," Large, a former deputy governor of the Bank
of England, told parliament's Treasury Select Committee on
Wednesday.
Britain's financial regulator has launched an inquiry into
RBS's treatment of struggling small businesses and will publish
its findings in the third quarter. RBS, meanwhile, has appointed
law firm Clifford Chance to examine the matter.
If the regulator were to find evidence to back up
Tomlinson's claims, RBS could be subject to a criminal
investigation.
RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan said last November that he
didn't believe the bank had conducted a systemic effort to
profit on the back of customers in financial distress and that
no evidence had been provided to support that allegation.
Tomlinson is an adviser within Liberal Democrat Vince
Cable's Business Department, but the report in which his
accusations were published was not an official government
report.
Large told the committee that Tomlinson's report amounted to
a "set of assertions" and said that he would have wanted to "put
more substance behind them".