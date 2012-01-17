BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Sumitomo Corp on Tuesday said they would buy Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft-leasing business, whose assets are valued at $7.2 billion.
SMFG will take around 70 percent of RBS Aviation Capital, while Sumitomo will hold the rest. They did not announce the cost of the acquisition. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.