TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and Sumitomo Corp on Tuesday said they would buy Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft-leasing business, whose assets are valued at $7.2 billion.

SMFG will take around 70 percent of RBS Aviation Capital, while Sumitomo will hold the rest. They did not announce the cost of the acquisition. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)