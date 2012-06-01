LONDON, June 1 Royal Bank of Scotland said it had completed the $7.3 billion sale of its aircraft leasing business to a consortium led by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG).

The deal for RBS Aviation Capital, the world's fourth- largest aircraft lessor, was agreed in January.

State-backed RBS is selling non-core assets as it shrinks back to core UK retail and commercial banking, and the sale to SMFG marks its biggest disposal in the process. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Erica Billingham)