* Excess fees alleged in connection with sham $912 mln loan
* Judge says plaintiffs waited too long to sue
* Loan linked to tax shelter that US considered abusive
By Jonathan Stempel
March 7 A Manhattan federal judge threw
out a lawsuit accusing a bank now owned by Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc of charging excessive fees on an
investment tied to a questionable tax shelter strategy once
marketed by KPMG LLP.
U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones said that by not suing
until March 2011, the plaintiffs waited too long to argue that
National Westminster Bank in 2000 fraudulently lost $17.1
million of an investment that they had intended as security for
an alleged sham $912 million loan.
The loan to Nevada resident Tom Gonzales and his firm Birch
Ventures LLC arose in connection with a tax shelter strategy
known as Bond Linked Issue Premium Structure, or BLIPS, which
had been created by KPMG and sold by the firm Presidio Advisory
Services.
U.S. authorities including the Internal Revenue Service
called such shelters abusive because they helped wealthy people
create bogus tax losses. The shelters became a subject of
congressional hearings in 2003 and criminal prosecutions two
years later.
Gonzales claimed that NatWest's high fees caused the loss of
$17.1 million, or 77 percent, of the $22.2 million he posted as
security for what the bank knew was an "illusory" loan.
But he said he could not have learned the "underlying
details" of NatWest's fraud until May 2009 when testimony of
David Amir Makov, a former Presidio employee who pleaded guilty
to BLIPS-related charges in 2007, became public.
Jones, however, said on Tuesday that given the amount of
relevant information that was already public, Gonzales should
have discovered any fraud sooner, and could not claim he waited
less than the two years allowed under New York law before suing.
Stuart Smith and Martin Schainbaum, who represent the
plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The IRS had no immediate comment.
RBS bought NatWest in 2000. Of the 19 people, including
Makov, who were criminally charged in the tax shelter case,
three were convicted, one was acquitted, two pleaded guilty, and
13 had charges dismissed.
KPMG was not charged, but agreed in 2005 to pay $456 million
and admit criminal wrongdoing to settle a federal probe.
The case is Gonzales et al v. National Westminster Bank Plc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-01435.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Richard Chang)