LONDON, June 19 Royal Bank of Scotland
said a computer systems failure that led to 600,000 payments not
being processed had been resolved and customer accounts had been
updated.
The fault, one of a number to have hit the bank, had
affected customers at the bank's RBS, NatWest, Ulster Bank and
Coutts businesses, leaving thousands waiting for payments such
as wages and benefits.
RBS said no customers would be out of pocket.
"We can confirm that the issues customers were experiencing
in relation to delayed credits and debits have now been resolved
and accounts have been updated," the bank said on Friday.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)