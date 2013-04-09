Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, April 9 Britain's financial watchdog is investigating last year's technology failures at state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland, the new regulator said on Tuesday.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which this month took over the supervision of standards of financial firms, said it had started an enforcement investigation into the IT failures at RBS that affected thousands of customers in June and July. The FSA rarely disclosed any enforcement investigations before they were resolved.
"The FCA will reach its conclusions in due course and will decide whether or not enforcement action should follow that investigation," the FCA said.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)