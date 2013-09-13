HONG KONG, Sept 13 A former Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc trader was sentenced to 50 months in jail on
Friday after pleading guilty to fraud in a case that dates back
to 2010, according to a person at the bank with direct knowledge
of the case.
Shirlina Tsang was an RBS bond trader who was caught
falsifying records of her trades, said the person, who was not
authorized to speak on the record about the case.
Edwin Choy, one of the lawyers representing Tsang, did not
immediately return a call seeking comment.
"As a result of an internal review about two years ago, we
discovered suspected fraudulent activities concerning a former
member of staff in Hong Kong," RBS said in an emailed statement
sent to Reuters on Friday. "We took immediate action to notify
the relevant authorities and the individual was dismissed."
RBS said that the bank has cooperated with the authorities
and is pleased that the case has been resolved.
Tsang, 43, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30 for trying to hide
losses of 19.5 million pounds ($30.8 million), according to the
source.