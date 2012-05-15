EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON May 15 Britain may need to sell a stake in stake-backed RBS or Lloyds at a loss before attracting more investors to invest in later share offerings, Rothschild's joint head of equity advisory told a Treasury Committee.
"It is a good strategy to start a disposal programme with the first tranche at the lowest price. The loss is worth taking today because it is part of a programme," Young told a Treasury Committee on Tuesday.
Britain has held talks to sell part of its 82 percent stake in Royal Bank of Scotland to Abu Dhabi investors in a deal that could lose taxpayers billions of pounds although a sale is not imminent, sources told Reuters in March.
Young said an initial deal at a loss could help stimulate a sale of a second trance to a broader range of institutions at a higher price.
Young also said there were concerns among investors that RBS's senior management could be hounded out by media and public fury over pay rewards before completing the job of restoring the bank to health. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction for back-up electricity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price range on Friday, raising concerns about how much extra capacity utilities will commit to building to avoid winter supply shortages.
LONDON, Feb 3 Royal Bank of Scotland will pay a $85 million penalty to resolve civil charges that it attempted to manipulate a global benchmark for interest rate products, U.S. derivatives regulators said on Friday.