LONDON Nov 25 The chairman of Britain's
Treasury Select Committee said on Monday there were fundamental
problems in the way Royal Bank of Scotland lends to and
treats small business customers.
"The reports published today make clear that there is a
fundamental cultural problem with RBS's lending to and treatment
of SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises). The actions and
reputation of RBS have discouraged would-be customers and
reduced SME activity," Tyrie said in a statement.
"RBS's SME lending has serious problems. Any remedy must be
real enough to force big cultural change and to convince
would-be SME borrowers. It remains to be seen whether the
planned internal re-organisation will suffice," he added.
RBS has appointed law firm Clifford Chance to conduct an
inquiry into the treatment received by small business customers
in financial distress, responding to suggestions it closed down
viable businesses too quickly.