* Could link up with Permanent TSB, Danske, KBC -report
* Irish finance minister wants challenger to main banks
LONDON, March 2 Part-nationalised Royal Bank of
Scotland is working on a plan to salvage its troubled
Irish business, Ulster Bank, by merging it with a number of
rivals, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
Attempts to find a buyer for the business have failed and a
team inside RBS is looking at tie-ups between Ulster and other
lenders, such as Permanent TSB or the Irish units of Danske Bank
or KBC, the newspaper reported.
Bolting the institutions together could allow the new Ulster
Bank to strip out costs and mount a credible challenge to
Ireland's top players.
Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan said on Saturday
he would like a "significant" new bank with a big balance sheet
to enter its lending market this year to drive competition in
the diminished sector.
Noonan said on Sunday that he was looking at the possibility
of overseas banks partnering with Irish lenders to create a
competitor to the country's biggest lenders - Allied Irish Bank
and Bank of Ireland.
"I'm sending a signal out to the European banking system
that a growing economy in Ireland has space for more banking
activity and we would welcome their participation in Ireland by
way of subsidiaries or by way of going into partnership with
some of our domestic banks," he told national broadcaster RTE.
Ulster Bank has racked up losses of 2.5 billion pounds ($4.2
billion) over the past two years. It accounts for less than 4
percent of RBS's assets but was responsible for 20 percent of
its bad debt charges last year. Ulster is the biggest bank in
Northern Ireland and the third biggest in the Republic of
Ireland.
RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan said on Friday that he
wanted to develop Ulster as a challenger to Ireland's biggest
two lenders. McEwan was speaking after RBS reported a 2013 loss
of 8.2 billion pounds.
The Sunday Times said RBS is in talks with a handful of
private equity firms about providing tens of millions of pounds
in backing for the venture.
RBS declined to comment.