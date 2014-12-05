DUBLIN Dec 5 Staff at Royal Bank of Scotland's Irish unit, Ulster Bank, are set to receive a bonus this year and pay rises of up to 8 percent next year following an agreement with the bank's largest trade union on Friday.

Ulster Bank employs 5,800 staff, making up 5 percent of RBS' total workforce, and has proposed that staff in Northern Ireland would receive a lump sum payment of 600 pounds ($940) this year, with workers in the Irish republic to get 700 euros ($860).

A performance-based payment would be introduced for 2015, providing for increases of up to 8 percent - but most typically falling between 1.75 percent and 2 percent, the Irish Bank Officials Association (IBOA), the country's largest banking union, said in a statement.

It will be the first pay increase for staff since 2011.

While banks are under pressure to keep costs down, RBS is eyeing attractive returns from Ireland's recovering economy having decided to keep Ulster following a review of the business which could have resulted in it being sold off.

The proposals, which will be put to union members for approval, follows a similar agreement at Bank of Ireland in October to introduce a first pay increase in six years before Ireland's banking crisis hit.

($1 = 0.6417 British Pounds)

($1 = 0.8139 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)