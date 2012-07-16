DUBLIN, July 16 The head of Royal Bank of
Scotland's Irish unit said it will pay out "tens of
millions" of euros in compensation following a computer systems
fiasco, which will be fully resolved within the next few weeks,
CEO Jim Brown said on Monday.
"It's going to be a considerable sum of money, it will be in
the tens of millions," Brown, who waived his bonus a fortnight
ago, told state broadcaster RTE
It has taken the bank nearly a month to resolve a computer
glitch, which saw salaries fail to appear in accounts,
holidaymakers unable to access cash at overseas ATMs and
customers' household bills go unpaid.
It has been a public relations disaster for the bank,
Ireland's third-largest lender, which like its UK sister bank
NatWest, battled to get on top of a huge backlog of failed
payments.
Brown said while its systems are now running normally, there
remains issues with duplicated transactions and it will take
several weeks before all issues with customers' accounts are
fully resolved.
The bank is in talks with the regulator about a package of
compensation measures including refunding fees, addressing
credit records and compensating customers for general
inconvenience.
Brown declined to comment on the details of the compensation
package.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by David Cowell)