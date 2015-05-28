LONDON May 28 Britain's competition watchdog
has been asked to assess the impact of the planned spin-off of
new bank Williams & Glyn for competition in the UK banking
sector, so the government can judge if more needs to be done.
Royal Bank of Scotland has been ordered to sell the
Williams & Glyn business, which consists of 307 branches, as a
cost of taking state aid in the 2007/09 financial crisis. It
must sell it by the end of 2017.
The UK government wants the sale of Williams & Glyn to
improve competition in the industry, and the Treasury said on
Thursday the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been
asked to assess the likely impact. It said the Prudential
Regulation Authority will also assess whether the bank has a
viable and sustainable business model.
The CMA will report its findings in July 2015, and the
Treasury and RBS will then consider the findings and agree
appropriate next steps.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)