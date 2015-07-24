LONDON, July 24 Britain's finance ministry has
told the competition watchdog to delay finalising advice on the
impact new bank Williams & Glyn will have on competition in the
sector until the end of the year.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had been due to
announce its findings on the bank, which is being spun off from
Royal Bank of Scotland, this month. However, the
Treasury said RBS had not yet finalised Williams & Glyn's
business plan and it is not possible for the CMA to conclude its
advice until Britain's financial regulator has examined RBS's
plan.
RBS could be asked to increase the size of the Williams &
Glyn business, which it was ordered to sell by European
regulators.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)