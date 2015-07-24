* CMA delays advice on Williams & Glyn until later in year
LONDON, July 24 Britain has removed a potential
obstacle to an imminent sale of its shares in Royal Bank of
Scotland, telling a watchdog to delay finalising advice
on the competition impact of spinning off scores of branches
under the Williams & Glyn brand.
RBS must complete the sale of a revived Williams & Glyn by
the end of 2017 as a condition of receiving state aid during the
2007-09 financial crisis, when RBS was bailed out at a cost of
45.8 billion pounds ($71 billion) to taxpayers.
The details of the spinoff have not yet been decided so the
watchdog, the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA), has not yet
been able to give its verdict on whether the plan goes far
enough.
The CMA had been due to announce its findings this month,
but Britain's finance ministry said on Friday RBS had not yet
finalised Williams & Glyn's business plan and it was therefore
not possible for the CMA to conclude its advice.
The CMA's verdict still has to come at some point, but in
the short term the delay means a long-awaited sale of RBS
shares, a milestone as the government looks to extricate itself
from the banking sector, would not be disrupted by any critical
findings.
Depending on the CMA's findings, RBS could be asked to
increase the size of the assets being grouped under the Williams
& Glyn banner.
The Williams & Glyn sale has been costly and dogged by
setbacks, largely related to technology problems, and industry
sources have speculated the disposal could face delays.
The threat of a delay to the spinoff may have knocked RBS
shares in the run up to a first sale of the government's 78
percent stake, which could come in the days after the bank
reports first-half results next week, industry sources say.
The finance ministry, or Treasury, had asked the CMA in May
to assess what impact the Williams & Glyn divestment would have
on the British banking market.
RBS has said it remains on track to list the business by the
end of next year and to sell the whole business by the end of
2017.
"We are devoting significant resources to establish Williams
& Glyn as a viable, stand-alone bank that will bring increased
competition to the UK banking market," an RBS spokesman said.
The government wants to sell at least three-quarters of its
shares in RBS in the next five years.
($1 = 0.6452 pounds)
