* CMA delays advice on Williams & Glyn until later in year

* Review could have hampered plans for imminent RBS sale

* RBS must sell Williams & Glyn by end of 2017

* Bank says it is on track to meet sale deadline (Recasts, adds comment from RBS spokesman)

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, July 24 Britain has removed a potential obstacle to an imminent sale of its shares in Royal Bank of Scotland, telling a watchdog to delay finalising advice on the competition impact of spinning off scores of branches under the Williams & Glyn brand.

RBS must complete the sale of a revived Williams & Glyn by the end of 2017 as a condition of receiving state aid during the 2007-09 financial crisis, when RBS was bailed out at a cost of 45.8 billion pounds ($71 billion) to taxpayers.

The details of the spinoff have not yet been decided so the watchdog, the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA), has not yet been able to give its verdict on whether the plan goes far enough.

The CMA had been due to announce its findings this month, but Britain's finance ministry said on Friday RBS had not yet finalised Williams & Glyn's business plan and it was therefore not possible for the CMA to conclude its advice.

The CMA's verdict still has to come at some point, but in the short term the delay means a long-awaited sale of RBS shares, a milestone as the government looks to extricate itself from the banking sector, would not be disrupted by any critical findings.

Depending on the CMA's findings, RBS could be asked to increase the size of the assets being grouped under the Williams & Glyn banner.

The Williams & Glyn sale has been costly and dogged by setbacks, largely related to technology problems, and industry sources have speculated the disposal could face delays.

The threat of a delay to the spinoff may have knocked RBS shares in the run up to a first sale of the government's 78 percent stake, which could come in the days after the bank reports first-half results next week, industry sources say.

The finance ministry, or Treasury, had asked the CMA in May to assess what impact the Williams & Glyn divestment would have on the British banking market.

RBS has said it remains on track to list the business by the end of next year and to sell the whole business by the end of 2017.

"We are devoting significant resources to establish Williams & Glyn as a viable, stand-alone bank that will bring increased competition to the UK banking market," an RBS spokesman said.

The government wants to sell at least three-quarters of its shares in RBS in the next five years. ($1 = 0.6452 pounds) (Editing by Steve and David Holmes)