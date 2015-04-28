* Brown will lead business towards IPO next year
* Maltby will resume role as advisor to investors
(Adds comments from RBS CEO, background on changes)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, April 28 Royal Bank of Scotland
said it had appointed Jim Brown, currently boss of its Irish
business, to replace John Maltby as chief executive of its
Williams & Glyn business, which is due to become a new UK
"challenger" bank.
RBS was ordered to sell Williams & Glyn, which comprises 314
branches and is focused on lending to small businesses, by
European regulators as a condition of its 46 billion pound ($70
billion) government bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Brown has overseen a turnaround in the fortunes of Ulster
Bank, benefiting from the improving Irish economy and
write-backs on problem loans, prompting RBS to decide to keep
the business following a strategic review.
"Jim Brown brings a wealth of experience in retail and
commercial banking and will lead the business as we move forward
towards an IPO (initial public offering) in the second half of
2016," said RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan.
RBS said Maltby would resume his previous role as advisor to
a consortium of investors in Williams & Glyn, led by U.S.
private equity firm Corsair, which holds a 49 percent stake in
the business.
Maltby, previously head of commercial banking at Lloyds
, became chief executive of Williams & Glyn in January
last year and had been expected to lead the business through its
stock market flotation, with the intention of subsequently
building it into a significant rival to Britain's biggest banks.
Sources said the decision to change Williams & Glyn's
leadership had been made jointly by RBS and the investor
consortium, which also includes the Church of England.
RBS said that Brown would remain in position at Ulster Bank
to support the board in identifying his successor.
($1 = 0.6547 pounds)