LONDON Dec 16 Royal Bank of Scotland
said on Wednesday it would begin a dual-track trade sale process
of its William & Glyn banking business in the first half of
2016, after attracting informal interest from buyers.
The taxpayer-backed bank had been preparing to sell off the
unit via an initial public offering, but will now also consider
a full sale of the business while it waits for a banking licence
from Britain's financial watchdogs.
RBS had committed to a sale of Williams & Glyn before the
end of 2017, under terms of its bailout at the peak of the
2007/2008 financial crisis.
"Separating out the Williams & Glyn business is a complex
process, but we remain focused on meeting our State Aid
obligation, achieving full divestment by the end of 2017, and
reaching the best outcome for shareholders, customers, and
staff," RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan said in a statement.
As at end Q3 2015, Williams & Glyn had 1.8 million
customers, net loans and advances of 20 billion pounds and
customer deposits of 24 billion pounds.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Carolyn Cohn)