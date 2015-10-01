LONDON Oct 1 Royal Bank of Scotland
said it had submitted an application for a banking licence for
Williams & Glyn, the lender it plans to spin off and float next
year.
The application to Britain's financial regulators runs to
more than 16,000 pages and contains key information on business
strategy, risk and governance frameworks and financial
reporting, the bank said.
RBS will launch the revived Williams & Glyn brand next year
and is aiming for a flotation in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Williams & Glyn will have about 300 branches serving
personal, small business and corporate customers.
RBS, 73 percent owned by the British government, has been
ordered to sell the network by European competition authorities
as a cost for being bailed out by the taxpayer in 2008. But the
separation has been costly and beset by technology problems.
RBS said the application for a licence to the Financial
Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority
"demonstrates that its systems and processes are fit for purpose
and shows a clear and safe journey for customers".
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)