LONDON Dec 16 Spain's Sabadell said
it had not made an approach to Royal Bank of Scotland to
buy the UK bank's Williams & Glyn network of branches, and had
no intention to get involved in the sale process.
"Sabadell has made no approach either formally or informally
to RBS regarding a potential acquisition of Williams & Glynn. We
have no intention to be part of this process nor to make any
other acquisitions in the near term," a spokesman for the bank
said.
He was speaking after RBS said on Wednesday it was
considering the sale of Williams & Glyn after receiving a number
of informal approaches for the unit. Sabadell was seen as a
potential buyer, after its purchase of TSB earlier this year.
