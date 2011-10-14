LONDON Oct 14 Royal Bank of Scotland will stop subsidising Christmas parties for its investment bankers as it and other banks step up efforts to slash costs.

The bank, 83 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, has banned staff entertainment for the rest of the year and stopped purchases of new BlackBerry phones and other telecoms equipment, Chris Kyle, chief financial officer of its investment bank, said in an email to staff.

"As we head into the last quarter, there is a current need to further tighten and minimise the rate of spend on non-staff costs," Kyle said in the email, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Investment banks have slashed costs this year as income has dried up, resulting in big job cuts and even minor expenses coming under fire.

The squeeze has intensified after a weak third quarter, and Barclays Capital earlier this month outlined a range of savings initiatives, including cutting back on business travel and stricter rules on the use of taxis.

RBS's Kyle said all international travel for internal purposes was to stop, and all travel of under four hours duration had to be in economy class.

He also told staff there would be a freeze on hardware and software spend; all contractors would have to take a mandatory two-week vacation over Christmas; and there could be no new newspaper or magazine subscriptions. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman)