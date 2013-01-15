MUMBAI Jan 15 Mid-sized Indian lender Yes Bank
Ltd is in talks to buy the local retail and commercial
banking operations of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS)
, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday.
A plan by RBS, majority owned by the UK government, to sell
the Indian businesses to HSBC Holdings Plc fell through
in November last year, more than two years after the two banks
started negotiations.
Yes Bank, India's No. 4 private sector lender with assets of
nearly $11 billion, is likely to start a due diligence on the
RBS unit soon, said the source, declining to be named as he was
not authorised to speak to the media.
RBS's Indian unit has 31 branches, 400,000 customers and was
profitable, with assets of 190 million pounds ($306 million) and
revenues of 42 million pounds in the first nine months of last
year, RBS said in a statement last November.
A Yes Bank spokesman declined to comment. RBS said the bank
continued to review all options for its retail and commercial
businesses in India.
The Economic Times newspaper earlier reported that Yes Bank
and domestic rival IndusInd Bank Ltd, headed by Ramesh
Sobti, former India chief of Dutch Bank ABN AMRO, are in talks
to buy RBS' India retail assets.
However, IndusInd's Chief Operating Officer Paul Abraham
told Reuters the bank was not pursuing RBS's Indian assets.
"No, we are not interested," Abraham said, when asked
whether the bank was in talks for the RBS assets.