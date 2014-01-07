BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
Jan 7 U.S. Bancorp will buy Charter One Bank's Chicago branch operations as it looks to establish a larger presence in the Chicago metro area.
Charter One is owned by RBS Citizens Financial Group, a subsidiary of Edinburgh-based Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC .
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
March 15 U.S. market index compiler MSCI Inc said it was not in talks for a possible takeover.
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.