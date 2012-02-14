LONDON Feb 14 Royal Bank of Scotland's insurance business is to be renamed Direct Line, after its best known insurance brand, before being sold as payback for the bank's government bailout in 2008, it said on Tuesday.

"This is an important, symbolic step for the group as we move towards having a distinct identity ahead of the planned divestment from RBS Group," RBS insurance chief executive Paul Geddes said in a statement.

European regulators have ordered RBS to sell or float its insurance business, which is Britain's biggest motor insurer, by the end of 2013 to counterbalance the competitive advantage it received from the bailout, which left it 83 percent state-owned.

RBS aims to sell a minority stake through an initial public offering in the second half of 2012, followed by another sale in 2013, which will take its holding down to below 50 percent, while remaining open to offers for the business from other insurers.

RBS Insurance, which also operates under the Churchill, Privilege, and Green Flag brands, returned to profit in the first half of 2011 after soaring bodily injury claims pushed it 295 million pounds into the red in 2010.

RBS reports results for 2011 on Feb. 23. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Will Waterman)