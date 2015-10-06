* Final deal purely in cash and won't include shares
* Final price 1.19 bln euros vs 1.155 bln proposed in July
* Price includes 300 million euros of debt
* Euskaltel to make 255 million euros share issue
By Andres Gonzalez
MADRID, Oct 6 Spanish telecommunications company
Euskaltel has changed the terms of the acquisition of
fellow cable operator R Cable, saying it would pay fully in cash
and at a slightly higher price than initially announced.
The new terms, which it said on Tuesday reflected an
improved operating outlook for R Cable, also involve private
equity fund CVC selling its 70 percent stake in R Cable
instead of retaining a participation in the merged company.
The acquisition should be closed by the end of the year, the
company said in a separate statement.
The move by Euskaltel, which listed on the stock market
earlier this year, marks the latest wave of consolidation in the
Spanish telecoms market.
The company said the final price, including 300 million
euros ($337 million) of debt, was 1.19 billion euros, compared
with 1.155 billion proposed in July. The final deal would be
purely in cash and would not include shares.
The group had said in July it would pay for the deal with
600 million euros in cash and the rest in new shares.
Euskaltel said it will pay for the acquisition through a 255
million euros share issue, 35 million euros in cash from the
balance sheet, 600 million euros of additional debt under the
existing facilities agreement and 300 million euros of new,
institutional debt.
The company said in a presentation on the deal it had not
decided whether the share issue would include preferential
subscription rights.
The deal, recommended by the board of directors, is
conditional on approval at the shareholder meeting, expected
before the end of November, and from Spanish antitrust
authorities.
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
(Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White and David Holmes)