MANILA, Sept 23 The Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) said on Monday it had board approval for Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme of up to $1 billion and also said it plans to sell multi-currency medium term notes.

The lender told the stock exchange it was looking at 5-year to 7-year EMTNs but it gave no further details.

In a separate disclosure, RCBC said its multi-currency medium term note programme involved unsecured senior or subordinated debt with a term of more or less 5 years.

Proceeds from the multi-currency note, which would be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, would be used for general banking and relending purposes, it said.

"The establishment of the programme provides the bank with the flexibility to immediately tap the capital markets and take advantage of favourable market conditions," it said, adding the debt sale conforms with its foreign currency borrowing plan.

It mandated Standard Chartered Bank for the multi-currency debt sale but it gave no specific timetable. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)