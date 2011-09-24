MUMBAI, Sept 24 India's government plans to cut its stake in Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) through a follow-on share sale planned in the third or fourth quarter of the next financial year starting April, a top official said.

After the stake sale, the government's holding in the state-run firm could fall by 12.5-17.5 percent from 92.5 percent, R.G Rajan, chairman and managing director, told reporters late on Friday.

"We have started the process and we are talking to the government to finalise how much equity is to be sold, as there are regulatory guidelines to be met," Rajan said.

Rajan, however, declined to comment on how much the government would raise through this share sale.

The market values the firm at $810.2 million.

The fertiliser firm is also exploring the possibility of setting up urea manufacturing units in Ghana and Indonesia with local partners, Rajan said.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 29 percent since the start of 2011 compared to a 21 percent fall on the main index , ended 2.35 percent down at 72.8 rupees on Friday.

($1=49.42 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Sugita Katyal)