(Corrects Jan. 25 story to say 200, not 400, jobs cut)

TORONTO Jan 25 Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it would cut around 200 media jobs starting in February, blaming a weak ad market, shifting audience habits and competition from global rivals.

The Toronto-based company said the jobs affected were in conventional TV, radio, publishing and back-office operations and accounted for 4 percent of the media arm's workforce.

Its media group provides around 15 percent of revenue at Rogers, which also sells phone, television and Internet services.

