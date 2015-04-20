TORONTO, April 20 Canada's Rogers Communications Inc posted a 17 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Monday, as the cable, phone and media company struggled to hold on to customers during a period of industry-wide turbulence.

Toronto-based Rogers said it had net income of C$255 million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, in the first three months of 2015, compared with C$307 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago. Its revenue was up 5 percent at C$3.175 billion.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)