BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent announces pricing of public offering of common shares
(Corrects rise in profit to 39.8 pct from 28.4 pct in headline and first paragraph)
Oct 22 Canada's Rogers Communications Inc reported a 39.8 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from its media and wireless business.
Rogers, which has the largest share of Canada's wireless market, said net income rose to C$464 million ($353.82 million), or 90 Canadian cents per basic share, in the third quarter, from C$332 million, or 64 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to C$3.38 billion. ($1 = 1.3114 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Don Sebastian)
