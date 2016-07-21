(Adds executive, analyst comment; share move; operational
TORONTO, July 21 Rogers Communications Inc
, Canada's biggest wireless provider by subscribers,
posted better-than-expected quarterly profit as it added more
postpaid wireless and internet subscribers, sending its shares
up 4 percent on Thursday.
The Toronto-based cable, telecom and media company said it
added 65,000 postpaid wireless subscribers in the second
quarter, and that they paid almost $6 more per month from a year
ago. Postpaid customers typically use more expensive devices and
pay much more for service than prepaid subscribers.
The company also signed up 12,000 landline internet and
5,000 landline phone accounts but lost 23,000 television
subscribers.
"It was hugely competitive, we just happened to have a good
quarter," Chief Executive Guy Laurence said on a conference call
with analysts.
He said Rogers plans to launch an internet-based television
upgrade at the end of this year that should help it reverse a
trend of television subscriber losses.
"We are confident we can start to make a turnaround in cable
in 2017," he said.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds said the results
were a "notable improvement" after a weak start to the year.
Rogers is facing heightened competition for phone and
television customers. It is also pushing its internet services
as the anchor product for households moving towards more online
services and away from landline telephones and cable television.
Laurence said the competitive effect on cable margins will
depend on "whether we're dealing with skirmishes, minor fights,
battles, or nuclear war."
He vowed to match but not initiate aggressive promotions.
Rogers said its high-speed 1 gigabit internet service is now
available to half its customers and should be available to all
by the end of the year.
Almost 40 percent of its residential customers buy service
at speeds of at least 100 megabits per second, up from 15
percent a year ago, the company said.
Net income rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier, to C$394
million ($302 million), or 76 Canadian cents per share.
On an adjusted basis, Rogers earned 83 Canadian cents per
share, 2 cents above the average analyst estimate, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 1.5 percent to C$3.46 billion, slightly missing
analysts' estimate of C$3.47 billion.
Its shares were last up 4.3 percent at C$55.88 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
Shares in Canadian telecoms including Rogers have performed
well so far this year, in part due to dividend payouts that
attract investors in search of yield in a low-rate environment.
($1 = 1.3062 Canadian dollars)
