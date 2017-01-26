Jan 26 Rogers Communications Inc,
Canada's largest wireless provider by market share, reported a
net loss due to a C$484 million ($369.18 million) impairment
charge, as it discontinued investment in its Internet Protocol
Television (IPTV) product.
Toronto-based Rogers posted a net loss of C$9 million, or a
loss of 4 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31, compared with a profit of C$299 million, or 58 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
However, revenue rose 1.68 percent to C$3.51 billion.
($1 = 1.3110 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)