(Adds analyst and executive comment, details, share reaction)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Jan 26 Rogers Communications Inc
took a hit from an abandoned television project but
reported better-than-expected adjusted profit on Thursday that
sent its shares higher as Canada's largest wireless provider
leaned on mobile and internet growth.
The Toronto-based company's outlook for 2017 pointed to
better days ahead, but it stood pat on its dividend payout.
The company, controlled by the Rogers family, surprised
analysts with the addition of 93,000 net postpaid wireless
subscribers in the last three months of 2016, boosting both
profit and revenue in its biggest business.
Postpaid customers paid C$7.83 more per month than they did
a year ago as the company expanded its use of data plans that
can be shared across devices and by multiple users.
Rogers also added 30,000 landline internet and 4,000
landline phone accounts, but lost 13,000 television subscribers.
Its shares jumped 3.5 percent to C$54.44 shortly after the
open.
"Good subscriber momentum going into 2017," Desjardins
analyst Maher Yaghi wrote in a note. "Time to translate this
into earnings."
Rogers took a C$484 million impairment charge, wiping out
its net profit, after scrapping development of its own
internet-based television product in favor of a product from
Comcast Corp.
Rogers may struggle to fend off defections to rival BCE Inc
while waiting to launch the Comcast X1 platform in
early 2018.
"We have no doubt it is the right decision for the long-term
for Rogers," chairman and interim chief executive Alan Horn said
on a call with analysts.
The company held its dividend steady at 48 cents, but
suggested it could increase cash returns to shareholders this
year.
Joe Natale will join the company as CEO in July, when the
former Telus Corp chief's non-compete clause expires.
Rogers pointed to revenue growth of between 3 and 5 percent
for 2017, and adjusted operating profit and free cash flow
increases of 2 to 4 percent. It hit the bottom end of a 1 to 3
percent profit target in 2016.
Rogers reported a net loss of C$9 million ($6.9 million), or
4 Canadian cents a share, compared to a profit of C$299 million,
or 58 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding the TV charge, Rogers earned 74 Canadian cents per
share, beating analysts' expectations of 71 Canadian cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, while its revenue of
C$3.51 billion missed the average estimate of C$3.56 billion.
($1 = 1.3113 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing
by Martina D'Couto and Meredith Mazzilli)