JOHANNESBURG Nov 30 South Africa's RCL Foods will lay off 1,350 factory workers in the Kwazulu-Natal province after an increase in cheaper poultry imports, the Managing Director for the firm's Consumer Division Scott Pitman said.

The food producer, which manufacture consumer products including packaged chicken, will cut production at their Hammersdale facility in the province by 50 percent, Pitman said.

The poultry industry is battling for survival in the face of stiff price competition from producers in Brazil, the European Union and the United States, as well as the worst drought in a century, the industry association has said.

