March 31 RCL Foods Ltd

* Company had originally anticipated implementing BEE transactions by Monday, 31 March 2014.

* TSB BEE transaction has become unconditional and will be implemented on Thursday, 3 April 2014

* Due to various delays at Companies and Intellectual Property Commission ("CIPC"), BEE transactions cannot be implemented by anticipated date

* Anticipates that RCL Foods bee transaction will be implemented by no later than Friday, 30 May 2014