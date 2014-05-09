May 9 RCL Foods Ltd :

* RCL Foods Ltd - acquisition of 49 pct stake in Senn Foods Logistics (Pty) Ltd

* Had entered into an agreement to acquire a 49 pct shareholding in Senn Foods Logistics (Pty) Ltd of Botswana, for P65.5 mln (R79.9 mln)

* Necessary approvals have been obtained and that acquisition is unconditional Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: