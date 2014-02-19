UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 RCL Foods Ltd : * Revenue up 95.1% in 6 months ended Dec. 31 * Says headline EBITDA up 251.2 pct for 6 months ended Dec. 31 * Headline earnings per share from continuing operations down 72.3 pct * Says sustainable improvement in consumer spending is unlikely in the near future
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources