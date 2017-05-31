MUMBAI May 31 A sell-off in Reliance
Communications Ltd's bonds accelerated on Wednesday
after rating agency Moody's cut its rating on the company deeper
into junk territory, underscoring the extent of its debt woes.
Offshore bonds due 2020 dropped five points
to 64/69 cents on the dollar on Wednesday and have now lost a
third of their value since the sell-off began two weeks ago.
Shares in the Indian telecoms firm, known as RCom, also
fell, sliding 9.5 percent to a life-time low of 18.10 rupees in
morning trade. The stock is down more than 45 percent this
month.
Concerns about RCom's debt have grown this week after it
reported its first full-year loss, a shrunken user base and
higher debt. RCom also said it was in talks with banks to defer
loan repayments due over the next four months.
"The deterioration of the business has exceeded our
expectations. Given the uncertain outcome, the volatility will
continue," said Cedric Rimaud, credit analyst with independent
research firm Gimme Credit.
Moody's cut its rating late on Tuesday on RCom debt to "Caa1
from B2," implying that its obligations are speculative and
subject to very high credit risk.
Markets are now watching to see if any action will be taken
by Fitch Ratings which has rated the company B-plus/Rating Watch
Negative, three notches higher than Moody's.
RCom, controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Ambani, has long
relied on short-term debt and covenant waivers from its bankers,
but if these waivers are not granted, it could impact RCom's
bondholders "significantly," Moody's warned. It added that it
sees no scope for RCom to deleverage amid intense competition in
the telecom sector.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Mumbai and Umesh Desai in Hong
Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)