MUMBAI Nov 2 India's fourth-largest telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd said on Monday it would buy Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian wireless business, in the first major move to consolidate a highly competitive telecoms industry.

RCom will acquire about 9 million customers and 15 billion rupees ($229.17 million) in annual revenues through the deal, the company said.

Sistema's Indian telecoms business, Sistema Shyam Teleservices, is one of the market's smallest players with nearly 10 million customers and less than a 1 percent market share.

Sistema (SSTL) will get a 10 percent equity stake in RCom. RCom will pay the instalments for SSTL's spectrum after the deal, roughly 3.9 billion rupees per year for the next 10 years, the company said. ($1 = 65.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)