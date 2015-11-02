Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Nov 2 India's fourth-largest telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd said on Monday it would buy Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian wireless business, in the first major move to consolidate a highly competitive telecoms industry.
RCom will acquire about 9 million customers and 15 billion rupees ($229.17 million) in annual revenues through the deal, the company said.
Sistema's Indian telecoms business, Sistema Shyam Teleservices, is one of the market's smallest players with nearly 10 million customers and less than a 1 percent market share.
Sistema (SSTL) will get a 10 percent equity stake in RCom. RCom will pay the instalments for SSTL's spectrum after the deal, roughly 3.9 billion rupees per year for the next 10 years, the company said. ($1 = 65.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
