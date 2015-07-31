MUMBAI, July 31 India's Reliance Communications
has revived a plan to sell a 51 percent stake in its
tower unit, attracting early interest from U.S. private equity
firms as well as domestic and American industry players, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Reliance Communications, India's fourth-biggest mobile phone
carrier and headed by billionaire Anil Ambani, is looking at a
valuation of about $4 billion for the unit, which has about
45,000 mobile phone masts, the sources said.
The private equity firms showing interest included
Blackstone, The Carlyle Group and Providence
Equity Partners, while from the industry side Bharti Infratel
and American Tower Corp were other potential
suitors, according to the sources, who requested anonymity as
the information was not public.
A Reliance Communications spokesman declined to comment. The
company said in a regulatory filing in May that it was looking
to monetise its tower assets by March 2016.
"We keep evaluating options on an ongoing basis and are open
to opportunities provided there is a strategic fit," a Bharti
group spokesman said in a statement to Reuters.
Blackstone and Carlyle declined comment. American Tower did
not immediately respond to requests for comment. Providence
Equity could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Aman Shah; Additional
reporting by Karen Rebelo; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)